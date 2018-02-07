Jury has case of Oklahoman man accused of murder, hate crime

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma jury has begun deliberating the fate of a man charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the 2016 killing of his Lebanese neighbour .

Lawyers in Stanley Majors' case gave closing arguments Wednesday, then jurors got their instructions. Majors is on trial in Tulsa for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara.

Prosecutors say the 63-year-old Majors was motivated by hatred and jealousy and bombarded Jabara and his family for years with racial epithets before the killing.

Defence attorneys asked jurors to find Majors not guilty by reason of insanity. A psychiatrist for the defence testified that Majors couldn't fully understand or appreciate his actions when he shot Jabara.