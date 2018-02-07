Lebanon labels Israeli border wall an 'aggression'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NAQOURA, Lebanon — Lebanon's top security body on Wednesday instructed the country's military to confront Israel if it goes ahead with plans to build a cement border wall along the border, labeling it as an "aggression" against its sovereignty.
The statement by the Higher
Meanwhile, Lebanon is protesting a controversial wall that Israel is planning to build along its southern border but Lebanon says would encroach on its territory.
"This wall, if it is built, will be considered an aggression against Lebanon," the statement said. "The Higher
Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon known as UNIFIL, said the force is "fully engaged with both parties in order to find common solutions."
"Any work that is conducted along the Blue Line should be predictable and also
Lebanese and Israeli military officials met Monday to discuss the issues in regular U.N.-sponsored talks. Tenenti said both parties demonstrated their commitment to preserve stability.
Israel has in recent days escalated its threats against Lebanon over Lebanon's invitation for offshore gas exploration bids on the countries' maritime border. Israeli
His comments drew sharp condemnation from the militant Hezbollah group and Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a Western ally, who described Lieberman's comments as a "blatant provocation that Lebanon rejects."
Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating month-long war in 2006.