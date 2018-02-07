Man charged in workplace shootings arraigned in Michigan

TAYLOR, Mich. — A man facing separate murder charges in two Michigan counties has been arraigned in one of the slayings.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Wednesday that 45-year-old Vernest Griffin was arraigned in a hospital where he is recovering after a shootout with police.

Griffin faces first-degree murder and other charges in connection with Thursday's fatal shooting of 60-year-old Keith Kitchen at a trucking business in Taylor, southwest of Detroit.

Authorities said Griffin lost his job at the company in November.

He was arraigned Monday on first-degree murder and gun charges in the slaying of 58-year-old Eriberto Perez at an aluminum stamping firm in Pontiac.