Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher, calm returns
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street as the market stabilizes following three days of tumult.
Consumer-focused companies rose the most in early trading Wednesday. Disney rose 1.5
Technology companies fell. Microsoft gave up 1.2
Chipotle Mexican Grill slumped 8.8
Wynn Resorts jumped 6.8
The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102 points, or 0.4
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.78
