Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher, calm returns

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street as the market stabilizes following three days of tumult.

Consumer-focused companies rose the most in early trading Wednesday. Disney rose 1.5 per cent and Amazon rose 1 per cent .

Technology companies fell. Microsoft gave up 1.2 per cent .

Chipotle Mexican Grill slumped 8.8 per cent after saying it expects customer traffic to continue to decline.

Wynn Resorts jumped 6.8 per cent after Steve Wynn said he would resign as CEO following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,701.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 25,007. The Nasdaq edged down 5 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 7,110.