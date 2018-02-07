New quarter commemorates Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
MUNISING, Mich. — A new quarter commemorates Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The U.S. Mint and the National Park Service on Wednesday are holding an event to launch the "America the Beautiful Quarters Program" coin.
The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter is the 41st release in the program, a 12-year initiative that
The Pictured Rocks coin shows Chapel Rock and a pine tree that grows atop it. The U.S. Mint is issuing quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.
