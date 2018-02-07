Officials: Now-grown witnesses key in 1982 slaying case

MILWAUKEE — New information from key witnesses who were minors at the time of a 1982 slaying in a small northern Wisconsin town resulted in charges against the victim's husband more than 35 years later, a lead investigator in the case said Wednesday.

Robin Mendez, 69, was charged with first-degree murder this week.

Oneida County Sheriff's Capt. Terri Hook said recent interviews with the couple's daughters, who were 11 and 13 when their mother, Barbara Mendez, was killed — as well as a woman who said she had a sexual relationship with the defendant when she was 14 — helped lead to the murder charge.

"There are witnesses that are ready to talk and ready to provide information that they wouldn't have been able to provide (in the past) based on their relationship with him," Hook said.

According to the criminal complaint, the couple's daughters, Dawn Mendez Shape and Christy Mendez Wadas, told investigators recently they were manipulated and coached by their father on what to say when the case was initially investigated.

The daughters also told investigators they were aware that their father was spending a lot of time with the 14-year-old girl in 1982, according to the 36-page complaint.

Barbara Mendez was found bludgeoned to death at her workplace, the Park City Credit Union in Minocqua, in April 1982. She died from multiple blows to her head, mostly likely with a pry bar, according to the complaint. Robin Mendez used that type of pry bar frequently at his family's furniture business, prosecutors said.