Owners seek new home for vintage film photo booth

NEW YORK — The owner of a vintage film photo booth previously housed in a now-closed New York City bar is looking for its new home.

The photo booth had been sitting inside HiFi Bar in East Village for the last five years before the bar closed last fall. WNBC-TV reports owner Trixie Salke says she purchased it from a Coney Island amusement park that closed in 1995.

Salke says she now wants to see the photo booth in a place where it's appreciated, not necessarily a bar but a "busy place with lots of people."

Salke says she would sell the photo booth outright for $10,000, but says a profit-sharing option is available.

The unique booth uses black-and-white photography and is not digital.

