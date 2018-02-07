Oxygen Media defends series about missing teen case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Oxygen Media is defending itself against a $35 million lawsuit filed by the mother of an American teenager who disappeared in Aruba in 2005.

A company representative says in a statement that Beth Holloway's lawsuit gives an "inaccurate depiction" of the 2017 series "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway."

The Alabama teen hasn't been seen since vanishing during a graduation trip to the island nation with friends. A man long suspected of killing her is imprisoned in the death of another young woman in Peru.

Beth Holloway's lawsuit contends the TV show was a fake documentary that included a mystery about bone fragments that producers knew weren't linked to the case.