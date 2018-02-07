Philadelphia gears up to shut down for Eagles parade

Philadelphia is gearing up and shutting down for its first-ever Super Bowl parade, with universities, schools and city offices all shuttering and mass transit being shifted to serve the needs of parade-going Eagles fans.

Practically the entire city will be closed for business for Thursday's celebrations, including all museums, the Philadelphia Zoo and city courts.

The parade starts near the stadium and ends at the art museum steps that Sylvester Stallone climbed in the "Rocky" movies.

Officials say fans should expect dramatic surprises.

Meanwhile, police have begun making more arrests for vandalism that broke out after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl by beating the New England Patriots on Sunday.