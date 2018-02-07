Police: Man put dismembered wife in suitcase, set it ablaze
LOS ANGELES — Investigators say a homeless man accused of killing his wife, dismembering her body and riding with the remains in a suitcase aboard on a light-rail train in Los Angeles didn't draw any attention from fellow passengers.
Valentino Gutierrez appeared in court Tuesday to face murder and arson charges. He did not enter a plea at his initial court appearance.
Los Angeles police say Gutierrez killed his 31-year-old wife in an abandoned restaurant in Pasadena before he chopped up her body and stuffed it into a large suitcase.
They say Gutierrez then boarded a light-rail train and later rode his bicycle with the suitcase in tow to the parking lot of a Home Depot, where he set it ablaze.
Police believe the victim is Tiana Alfred.