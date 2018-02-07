News / World

Police say blood found in ex-Virginia Tech student's car

Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt, left, and Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen converse with Judge Robert Turk in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 7 2018. Defendant David Eisenhauer is accused of killing 13-year-old Nicole Madison Lovell on Jan. 27, 2016. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Police testifying in the trial of a former Virginia Tech student charged with killing a 13-year-old girl have described finding a piece of paper with the girl's address on it in the defendant's dorm room.

David Eisenhauer is charged in the 2016 fatal stabbing of Nicole Lovell, a middle school student from Blacksburg. His lawyers have attempted to shift the blame to his alleged accomplice, Natalie Keepers, also a Virginia Tech student.

The Roanoke Times reports that prosecutors called several law enforcement officials Wednesday to testify about evidence they found, including a blood-stained shovel and a large blood stain inside the trunk of Eisehnhauer's car.

Jurors also watched a video of an interview in which Eisenhauer asked a sheriff's deputy if he believes there is enough evidence to convict him.

