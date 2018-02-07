Prosecutor: No more charges for Nassar despite new reports

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan prosecutors aren't planning to bring additional sexual assault charges against imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar, even though abuse allegations are still being reported.

Kent Cassella, a spokesman at Michigan State University, says there have been more than 60 allegations reported to campus police since Jan. 16.

Andrea Bitely of the Michigan attorney general's office, told the Lansing State Journal that there are "no plans" for additional charges.

Nassar molested girls, including many gymnasts, who sought treatment for injuries. In Texas, authorities still are investigating his conduct at a gymnastics training centre .