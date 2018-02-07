Russian FM says Russia wants "constructive dialogue" with US
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russia's foreign minister says Moscow is open to a constructive dialogue with Washington and wants to preserve a landmark Cold War-era nuclear arms accord.
Sergey Lavrov insisted Wednesday that Moscow has
Russia-U.S. ties have sunk to post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian conflict, the Syrian war and allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Lavrov said that "we don't want an escalation of confrontation."
He said that Washington expects Moscow to simply accept its arguments while discussing international crises and nuclear-related issues, adding that common ground can be found only on the basis of balance of interests and mutual respect.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'More free-spirited across the pond:’ Locals react to Dartmouth’s romantic city ranking
-
Dump truck driver in Nova Scotia charged with dangerous driving causing death
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax, snow, freezing rain on its way
-
Two kids taken to hospital after gas can catches fire, explodes: Halifax police