Ruth Cummings, mother of US Rep. Elijah Cummings, dies
BALTIMORE — The mother of Maryland U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings has died.
A post on the congressman's Facebook page for re-election says 91-year-old Ruth Elma Cummings died Monday. The post didn't say what caused her death. She was born in Manning, South Carolina, before her family moved to Baltimore.
The post says Ruth Cummings was the overseer of Victory Prayer Chapel, which she established in her home's basement before the congregation grew and moved into two churches in Baltimore. The church's programs include a food pantry, clothing drives, prison and nursing home ministries, and a scholarship fund in
Ruth Cummings is survived by Rep. Elijah Cummings and his six siblings. A public viewing is scheduled for Friday night in Baltimore.
