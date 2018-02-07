S. Korea gets flexible with N. Korea sanctions for Olympics

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — From smartphones to ship fuel, South Korea is wrestling how to balance international sanctions on North Korea with its desire to show the Olympic spirit as it welcomes hundreds of North Koreans for the Winter Games.

The U.N. has imposed tough sanctions to get North Korea to give up its nuclear program. But South Korea has been flexible with these rules as it accommodates the North Koreans to the Pyeongchang Games.

South Korea sent a chartered plane to bring North Korean skiers. It allowed North Korea to use a 9,700-ton ferry to transport more than 100 artists to perform at the games and it's considering whether to accept the North's request to supply fuel for the ship.