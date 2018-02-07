Senate committee advances coal lobbyist to serve at EPA

WASHINGTON — Republican senators used their majority to advance President Donald Trump's nomination of a former coal-industry lobbyist to serve as the second-highest ranking official at the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Environment and Public Works Committee voted along party lines 11-10 on Wednesday to send the nomination of Andrew Wheeler to the full Senate for a vote.

Before his nomination as EPA's deputy administrator, Wheeler was a lobbyist whose clients included Murray Energy, one of the nation's largest coal mining companies.