Syria: Air defences respond to Israeli strike near capital
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria said Wednesday it has responded to "a new Israeli aggression" after aircraft targeted a military outpost near Damascus.
Wednesday's report was the second such accusation in less than a month.
Syria's military on Jan. 9 accused Israel of launching missiles targeting military outposts in the area of Qutayfeh, in the Damascus countryside. The military said that attack caused material damage.
Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes inside Syria in the course of Syria's civil war, against what it says are suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, which is fighting alongside Syrian government forces.