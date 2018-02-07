Syria: Air defences respond to Israeli strike near capital

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria said Wednesday it has responded to "a new Israeli aggression" after aircraft targeted a military outpost near Damascus.

State news agency SANA said air defences confronted the Israeli planes. A Syrian military statement said the planes were flying over Lebanese territory when they fired missiles at an outpost near the capital. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Wednesday's report was the second such accusation in less than a month.

Syria's military on Jan. 9 accused Israel of launching missiles targeting military outposts in the area of Qutayfeh, in the Damascus countryside. The military said that attack caused material damage.