The Latest: Alaska officials stand by officer in shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a man by Alaska police officer (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Alaska officials say they stand by their decision in clearing a police officer in the fatal shooting of a handcuffed suspect who managed to start driving away in the officer's patrol car after he was placed in the back seat of the vehicle.

Alaska Department of Law spokeswoman Cori Mills says in an email its review focuses on whether criminal charges are appropriate. The brief statement was released in response to questions raised by the family of Micah McComas on Wednesday.

The family says they have more questions than answers after viewing police videos this week. They say it's suspicious that footage from cameras worn by Seward Police Officer Matthew "Eddie" Armstrong and mounted in his patrol car didn't capture the Oct. 1 shooting.

The state recently cleared Armstrong in the shooting.

1:30 p.m.

Relatives of a man fatally shot by an Alaska police officer say they have more questions than answers after viewing police videos this week.

Micah McComas' family says in a statement that it's suspicious the footage from cameras worn by the officer and mounted in his patrol car didn't capture the Oct. 1 shooting.

They also wonder how five shots were fired if Seward Police Officer Matthew "Eddie" Armstrong was knocked down as claimed.

The state recently cleared Armstrong in the shooting of McComas, who was placed in the back of the cruiser and started driving it away.

McComas' sister, Krista Smith of Greenville, South Carolina, says the family wants more information.