The Latest: Jury convicts Oklahoma man of murder, hate crime
TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on Oklahoma man convicted of killing Lebanese neighbor (all times local):
3:25 p.m.
An Oklahoma man accused of fatally shooting his Lebanese
The 12-member jury on Wednesday found 63-year-old Stanley Vernon Majors guilty in the August 2016 shooting death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara outside his Tulsa home. Prosecutors alleged that Majors killed Jabara after bombarding him with racial insults in a feud with Jabara's family that lasted several years.
Majors previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and malicious intimidation and harassment, which is Oklahoma's hate-crime law.
Majors had undergone a mental competency examination and been found competent to stand trial.
2:50 p.m.
An Oklahoma jury has begun deliberating the fate of a man charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the 2016 killing of his Lebanese neighbor.
Lawyers in Stanley Majors' case gave closing arguments Wednesday, then jurors got their instructions. Majors is on trial in Tulsa for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara.
Prosecutors say the 63-year-old Majors was motivated by hatred and jealousy and bombarded Jabara and his family for years with racial epithets before the killing.
Majors previously pleaded not-guilty to first-degree murder and malicious intimidation and harassment, which is Oklahoma's hate-crime law.