Turkey says it's met EU criteria for visa-free travel to EU

ANKARA, Turkey — A senior Turkish official says the country has fulfilled all 72 requirements set by the European Union to secure visa-free travel for Turkish citizens to the 28-nation bloc.

Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Wednesday that Turkey had submitted all related documents to EU officials ahead of an EU-Turkey summit in March.

Kalin said he hoped the right to visa free travel would be implemented in 2018, adding that it would give "a new momentum to Turkish-EU relations."

Visa liberation was a key part of a 2016 EU-Turkey deal aimed at stemming the flow of tens of thousands of migrants to Europe, but Turkey had failed to meet the 72 criteria, including amending anti-terror laws.

Kalin said all outstanding criteria had been met, without providing details. The European Commission, which verifies compliance, could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

The Commission had demanded that Turkey change its definition of what constitutes a "terrorism offence ," to ensure that security laws are not used to crack down on the media or academics.

But in light of Turkey's failed military coup in 2015, and with suicide bombers regularly striking Turkish cities, Erdogan could not be seen to be backing down in the fight against extremism.

"Certain arrangements were made in a way that will not pave the way for the weakening Turkey's struggle against terrorism and these were submitted to the EU," Kalin said.

The Commission confirmed Wednesday that Erdogan will meet in Varna, Bulgaria, on March 26 with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose country holds the bloc's rotating presidency.

Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said the talks will focus on "subjects of mutual interest and recent developments in Turkey. That includes obviously the rule of law and fundamental rights."