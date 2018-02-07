US stocks rise as Wall Street grows calmer after big swings
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are opening higher Wednesday as trading stabilizes following three days of tumult. Industrial companies are rising and retailers and other consumer-focused companies are also up. European markets rose.
After a slightly lower open, most stocks turned a higher within the first few minutes of trading, and winners outnumbered losers by more than two to one on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,695.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,115.
Global markets were a lot calmer Wednesday. Germany's DAX was up 1.4
While markets have calmed somewhat, investors are still far more nervous than they were just a few days ago. The VIX index, which is called Wall Street's "fear gauge" because it measures how much volatility investors expect in the future, is currently at 21, about double where it was two weeks ago. It spiked above 50 early Tuesday.
Individual news from companies took
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a former Tronc director and major shareholder, plans to pay Tronc $500 million for the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune. The Los Angeles Times has endured a great deal of turmoil recently. It has changed its top editor three times in the last six months and its publisher was put on unpaid leave after it was reported he was a defendant in two sexual harassment lawsuits before he joined the paper.
Wynn Resorts jumped $12.31, or 7.5
Snap, the parent of Snapchat, the disappearing-message application, rose $4.56, or 32.4
Other technology companies struggled. Apple fell $1.25 to $161.78 and Facebook lost $2.24, or 1.2 percent, to $179.37.
The current bull market is set to turn nine years old in about a month. As of Jan. 26, the date of the last market record, the S&P 500 had more than quadrupled over that time. The market had made big gains over the last year, and many experts felt stocks were overdue for a slump.
Stocks began to fall Friday after U.S. jobs data showed wages growing more than anticipated. If that continues, it could stoke inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more and more quickly than previously expected.
There were few signs investors were avoiding stocks entirely. Bond prices did tick higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.79 percent from 2.84 percent.
The global economy continues to grow strongly and corporate earnings are largely good. Under normal circumstances, that backdrop would see interest rates rise quickly, but in many parts of the world they are still at levels not uncommon to a recession or even a depression. That's true even in the U.S., where the Fed is gradually raising its rates from historically low levels.
Benchmark U.S. crude added 49 cents to $63.88 a barrel in New York while Brent crude, the international standard, gained 86 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $67.40 a barrel in London.
The dollar fell to 109.22 yen from 109.33 yen. The euro fell to $1.2340 from $1.2392.
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt
Pan Pylas contributed to this story from London.
