88-year-old man who tried to kill wife with hammer sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 88-year-old man who tried to kill his wife with a hammer at her New York nursing home has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Martin Turkiewicz (TURK'-uh-witz) told a judge on Thursday he wanted to end his wife's suffering from dementia. The Cheektowaga (cheek-tuh-WAH'-guh) resident walked into the room of his wife of 60 years in September and hit her in the head with a hammer.

Rita Turkiewicz is recovering from a fractured skull.

Martin Turkiewicz pleaded guilty to assault in November and has been out on bail.