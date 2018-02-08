Amazon's Alexa now offering Indiana travel advisories

INDIANAPOLIS — Users of Amazon's personal helper device Alexa can now get Indiana travel advisories.

The Indiana Office of Technology announced Thursday that Alexa users can get county-level travel statuses.

Simply say: "Alexa, ask Indiana for travel advisories." The device will then ask which county the information is needed for. Alexa will report back if there is an advisory, a watch or a warning issued.

State officials say that's not the only Indiana specific information available. You can also say "Ask Indiana" to get contact information for state agencies and employees.