Asian shares mixed in skittish trading after Wall St decline
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday, though investors appeared skittish after this week's financial turmoil and overnight losses on Wall Street.
KEEPING SCORE: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.1
ANALYST'S VIEW: "Risk sentiment continues to be wobbly in markets, with U.S. equities notching a loss at the close, while Brent prices fell sharply to $65 overnight," Mizuho Bank said in a daily commentary.
BOUNCING BACK: Wynn Macau, the China arm of U.S. casino company Wynn Resorts, jumped nearly 7
U.S. BUDGET BATTLE: Uncertainty overshadowed the fitful market recovery as Senate leaders brokered a long-sought budget agreement Wednesday that would bring the Pentagon and domestic programs an extra $300 billion over the next two years. Both Democratic liberals and GOP tea party forces were fighting the plan, raising questions about its chances just a day before the latest government shutdown deadline.
WALL STREET: Indexes rallied in the morning, bobbed up and down for much of the day, then sank in the last few minutes of trading. Energy companies dropped along with oil prices and technology companies also declined. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.5
ENERGY: Oil prices have seen extended losses since the U.S. government said last week that oil production had jumped. Benchmark U.S. crude lost 16 cents to $61.63 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract dropped $1.60, or 2.5
CURRENCIES: The dollar strengthened to 109.77 yen from 109.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.2265 from $1.2261.
__
AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan contributed to this report from Hong Kong.