Attempt to sneak impotence medicine into prison thwarted

TILLERY, N.C. — Deputies thwarted an attempt to smuggle impotence medicine, cellphones and tobacco into a North Carolina prison.

A Halifax County Sheriff's Office news release says the suspect was spotted throwing the contraband over a fence into the prison yard at the Caledonia Correctional Institution on Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the bag included a pound of smoking tobacco, 10 cellphones with chargers, synthetic marijuana, painkillers and 13 doses of sexual dysfunction medicine. About 1,000 male inmates are held at the prison, which also includes a working farm.

Authorities say 33-year-old Abel Zeratsion of Winston-Salem was arrested in a traffic stop nearby and charged with possession of a controlled substance at a prison and attempting to furnish phones to inmates, among other charges.