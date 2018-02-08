China January trade surges amid tension with Washington
BEIJING — China's export growth accelerated in January amid mounting trade tension with Washington while imports surged as factories stocked up before closing for the two-week Lunar New Year holiday.
"Export growth remained robust in January, indicating steady global demand momentum," said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics in a report.
Exports to the United States rose 12.1
The Trump administration has increased import duties on Chinese-made washing machines, solar modules and other goods it says are being sold at improperly low prices.
Beijing announced an anti-dumping investigation last weekend of U.S. sorghum exports.
Import growth was driven in part by demand from factories that are restocking before shutting down for the Lunar New Year holiday. The holiday falls at different times each year in January or February, distorting trade data.
Forecasters expect Chinese demand to weaken this year as Beijing tightens controls on lending to slow a rise in debt.
