Corrections, Congress 'encouraged' by prison phones meeting

FILE - In this April 10, 2009, file photo, Correctional Officer Jose Sandoval inspects one of the more than 2,000 cell phones confiscated from inmates at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville, Calif. As prison officials combat contraband cellphones in the hands of the nation‚Äôs inmates, a wireless trade group says court orders should be required to shut down the devices. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Corrections officials and members of Congress say they're encouraged by a meeting with wireless industry representatives over security issues posed by cellphones in the hands of the nation's inmates.

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee tells The Associated Press his state prisons director briefed him after Wednesday's four-hour meeting hosted by the Federal Communications Commission in Washington.

Kustoff has been among those pushing for a fix to the phone problem, which prison officials say is their top security threat. He says he's "encouraged" the FCC is helping facilitate the conversation among law enforcement, prisons officials and wireless providers.

Some advocate cell signal jamming as a way to fix the problem. But wireless industry groups say they worry signal-blocking technologies could thwart legal calls.

