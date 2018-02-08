Driver of truck that struck DC police, traffic aide indicted
WASHINGTON — The driver of a truck that police say hit two police officers and a transit worker in Washington, D.C., faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
Prosecutors said 24-year-old Brandon Figures-Mormon hated police and
News outlets report a grand jury indicted Figures-Mormon Wednesday on three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, three counts of aggravated assault while armed, two counts of felony assault on a police officer while armed and other charges related to the June 8 crash.