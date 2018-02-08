EU lawmakers urge US to respect Palestinian funding pledge
BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers are urging the U.S. to
In a resolution Thursday, the European Parliament "urges the United States to reconsider its decision and to
The U.S. has been UNRWA's largest donor, contributing one-third of the agency's total budget. But Washington withheld half of the first installment of payments this year, demanding reforms in return for future aid.
The lawmakers welcomed a commitment from Arab League countries to contribute, but called on them to boost their contributions.
UNRWA is seeking $800 million for its emergency operations this year.