Final compensation check sent to NC sterilization victims

RALEIGH, N.C. — The third and final compensation payment has been mailed to sterilization victims, marking the end of a 15-year pursuit of financial help for people who suffered under North Carolina's eugenics program.

The state Department of Administration said in a news release that it mailed letters and an enclosed check of almost $10,500 to victims Thursday. Victims with approved claims received their first payment of $20,000 each in October 2014. A second payment of $15,000 each was mailed in November 2015.

About 7,600 people were sterilized under North Carolina's eugenics program before it ended in 1974. The N.C. Industrial Commission certified 220 victims.