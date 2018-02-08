GOP Sen. Flake guarded about reaching immigration deal

WASHINGTON — A leading Republican is guarded about whether the Senate will be able to reach a compromise on immigration.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake tells reporters that "right now, it's tough to see" how any proposal will get the 60 votes needed to survive. The debate is set for next week.

Flake says he thinks President Donald Trump "sees a political downside of not fixing" the problem of Dreamers, younger immigrants whose protections against deportation the president is ending. But he says Trump "is only willing to go so far" because of his conservative base.