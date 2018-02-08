Hong Kong court denies UK banker's double murder appeal

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong court has rejected a British banker's appeal of his conviction in the gruesome murders of two Indonesian women.

Three Court of Appeal judges said in a decision released Friday that Rurik Jutting's appeal had no merit.

Jutting is serving a life sentence for the 2014 killings of the two women in the Asian financial capital.

A jury found Cambridge University-educated Jutting guilty at his 2016 trial of the brutal killings of Seneng Mujiasih and Sumarti Ningsih.

Jutting's legal team argued that the trial judge gave incorrect instructions to the nine-person jury on reaching a verdict.