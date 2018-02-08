Israel nominates new envoy to Jordan after diplomatic crisis

JERUSALEM — Israel has nominated a new ambassador to Jordan, seven months after its embassy staff returned to Israel following an incident in which an Israeli embassy guard killed two Jordanian citizens.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Amir Weissbrod, head of the ministry's Middle East bureau, would be appointed head of mission to Amman pending government approval.

The embassy was closed after July's incident, and Israel's ambassador returned to Israel along with the guard involved. The guard claimed self- defence and received a hero's welcome at home, angering Jordanians.

The shooting triggered a crisis between the two countries, which signed a peace treaty in 1994 and co-operate on security and other issues.