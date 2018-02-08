Kansas State coach thankful for support after son's death

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State associate head coach and special-teams co-ordinator Sean Snyder is expressing thanks for an outpouring of support after the death of his 22-year-old son.

Sean Snyder tweeted a family photo Wednesday describing his son, Matthew Snyder, as having a "big heart" and a "desire to help others." Police ruled Matthew Snyder's death last month at his home in Manhattan a suicide.

Matthew Snyder also was the grandson of head coach Bill Snyder.

Sean Snyder said in the tweet that he and his wife, Wanda, are grateful. The message said: "There are no words that comfort or mend the emptiness we have."