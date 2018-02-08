Lebanese prosecutor demands death for killer of UK woman

BEIRUT — Judicial officials say an investigative judge is demanding the death penalty for a suspected killer of a British woman whose body was found near Beirut two months ago.

The officials said Hanna Breidi, a type of government prosecutor, issued an indictment Thursday demanding the maximum penalty for Tarek Houshi, 29, accusing him of raping Rebecca Dykes before strangling her with a rope.

They added that Uber driver Houshi raped and killed Dykes in Beirut then threw her body off a road east of the capital.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Dykes was found dead on Dec. 16 on the side of a road, strangled and reportedly showing signs of sexual assault. Houshi was arrested days later.