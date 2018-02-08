Macron's government to boost military spending, modernize
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron's government is unveiling a bill to boost military spending, notably amid demands by NATO and U.S. President Donald Trump for European countries to pitch in more for their own
The bill being presented Thursday at a Cabinet meeting foresees 295 billion euros ($364 billion) in overall
Macron has promised to raise
France's military chief quit last year after a spat with Macron over
France has thousands of troops overseas, from the Mideast to Africa, and will be the EU's only nuclear-armed nation when Britain leaves the bloc next year.