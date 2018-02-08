Markets Right Now: Dow down 500 as stocks sink steadily

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

12:27 p.m.

The Dow Jones industrials are down 500 points, extending the market's losses.

The market opened little changed on Thursday but started to fall in early trading and extended its losses throughout the morning. The losses were steady, unlike the sharp swings seen over the past few days.

The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index is now down 8 per cent from the record high it set January 26. It's still up 15 per cent over the past year.

Technology companies, the leading sector over the past year, and banks fell the most. Microsoft lost 2.3 per cent .

The Dow was down 501 points, or 2 per cent , to 24,397.

The S&P 500 gave up 44 points, or 1.7 per cent , to 2,637. The Nasdaq composite lost 125 points, or 1.8 per cent , to 6,926.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

The market got off to a mixed start on Thursday but has fallen steadily as the morning wore on.

Technology companies, the leading sector over the past year, and banks fell the most. Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase each lost 1.7 per cent .

The losses, which began last Friday, put the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index almost 8 per cent below the record high it set two weeks ago.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 400 points, or 1.6 per cent , to 24,491.

The broader S&P 500 lost 34 points, or 1.3 per cent , to 2,647. The Nasdaq composite lost 101 points, or 1.4 per cent , to 6,947.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are mixed in the early going as traders digest a batch of company earnings reports.

Twitter soared 26 per cent early Thursday after reporting its first-ever quarterly profit.

Hanesbrands sank 8.8 per cent after its results came up short of analysts' foreacasts. The company also issued a disappointing forecast.

Roomba maker iRobot plunged 24 per cent after its earnings fell far short of what investors were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,679.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 98 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 24,800. The Nasdaq composite edged up 10 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 7,061.