Massachusetts' high court: Do you know this justice?

BOSTON — The highest court in Massachusetts is turning to the public to solve a judicial mystery.

For years, a portrait of a former justice has hung outside the chambers of the chief justice of the state Supreme Judicial Court, which traces its roots to 1692. The trouble is nobody knows who he is.

He's believed to have served on the court sometime between 1780 and 1820.

Court officials have for years being trying to identify the mystery jurist without success, so current Chief Justice Ralph Gants is asking for the public's help.