Monday funeral in Atlanta for Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson

ATLANTA — Funeral services have been arranged for Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, who was killed with his Uber driver when authorities say a drunken driver living illegally in the U.S. struck them along a highway.

Jackson's funeral will be held Monday at Big Bethel AME Church in his hometown of Atlanta. The 26-year-old Jackson's family says the Colts and the NFL "have lost a young and rising star — one who truly loved the game of football, and played it with a passion."

Jackson and 54-year-old-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, Indiana, were killed Sunday when authorities say they were struck by 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Monroe's funeral will be Friday in Indianapolis.

Authorities say Orrego-Savala was drunk when he hit the victims and he doesn't have a license. He was charged Wednesday with four felony counts.