Navalny accuses top Russian officials of ties to billionaire

MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has published an investigation alleging that a Russian Cabinet member received lavish hospitality from billionaire Oleg Deripaska, a tycoon who has been linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Navalny's investigation, published Thursday, draws from the social media account of a woman who claims to have had an affair with Deripaska. The woman posted a video showing Deripaska on his yacht having a conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko. Navalny also quoted public records suggesting Prikhodko spent several days on the yacht and was flown there by Deripaska's private jet.