Norwegian Olympic chefs scrambling after accidentally ordering 15,000 eggs

If anyone in South Korea is craving eggs, the chefs with the Norwegian Olympic team know where to get them.

The team tasked with feeding the 109 Norwegian athletes competing at the Games got lost in translation before the Winter Olympics even started, accidentally ordering 15,000 eggs from a local supermarket last week instead of the 1,500 they required.

The chefs used Google Translate to place their order, according to a report by regional Norwegian newspaper Tronder-Avisa, but came out with a 13,500 surplus. They blamed the mistake on a translation error, but multiple reports say a typo might also be at fault; Korea has a different counting system and a simple typo could have switched 1,500 to 15,000.

Tore Overebo, head of the Norwegian team, said it was “not a big issue” at a press conference in Pyeongchang on Thursday.

“It was an extra zero on the orders, so 1,500 to 15,000,” he said, according to a report in the BBC.