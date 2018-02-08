Pakistani Islamist radicals hail acquittals over lynching

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani suspects acquitted this week in the lynching of a university student falsely accused of blasphemy received a rousing welcome home in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province following their release from detention.

A video showing some of the suspects being greeted by a crowd of radical Islamists and showered with rose petals in the northwestern town of Mardan went viral on Thursday, underscoring the volatile issue of blasphemy against Islam, which is punishable by death in Pakistan.

Mere allegations are often enough to provoke mob violence.

A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death, convicted 30 suspects and acquitted 26 others over last year's murder of Mohammad Mashal Khan by a mob on his university campus.