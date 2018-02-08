Pence to push S. Korea toward more hawkish N. Korea policy
OSAN AIR BASE, Korea, Republic Of —
Pence is set to meet with President Moon Jae-in to advocate a clear-eyed approach toward his bellicose, nuclear-armed
Pence warned before departing Japan that past attempts to pursue openings with the North have been met with "
Aides acknowledged that the cynical message is an unusual one for the affable Pence, but said the circumstances warrant the tone. U.S. officials have grown increasingly dire in their warnings about the North's march toward developing an operational nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of reaching the continental U.S.
Pence told reporters that despite disagreements over how to approach North Korea, the state of the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea is "strong."
Administration officials said they had long expected the North would seek to use the Olympics, taking place just 50 miles (80
On Wednesday, the North announced that Kim Yo Jong, the sister of dictator Kim Jong-un, would attend the games, joining the country's nominal head of state, Kim Yong Nam. A top North Korean official seemed to rule a potential meeting with U.S. officials in the North's state-run media on Thursday, but Pence suggested to reporters that it was still a possibility.
"We haven't requested a meeting with North Korea, but if I have any contact with them — in any context — over the next two days, my message will be the same as it was here today: North Korea needs to once and for all abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile ambitions," Pence said.
Pence
Before departing for Korea, Pence announced that the U.S. would unveil in coming days "the toughest and most aggressive round of economic sanctions on North Korea ever."
He also ratcheted up his rhetoric on the North's human rights abuses in a speech to U.S. service members at Yokota Air Base in Japan.
"As we speak, an estimated 100,000 North Korean citizens
Pence will meet Friday morning with North Korean defectors as he pays respects at the Cheonan Memorial in Seoul, which
Pence's personal guest at the games will be Fred Warmbier, the father of Otto Warmbier, an American who died last year days after his release from captivity in North Korea.