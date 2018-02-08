News / World

Romanian study: Half-day old snow safe to eat

BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian university has published the results of a study on how safe it is to eat snow.

Istvan Mathe, a professor at Sapientia Hungarian University of Transylvania, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the 2017 experiment showed it was safe to eat snow which was a half-day old, and safer to eat it in the colder months. By two days old, it's not safe to eat.

Conducting the experiment, scientists collected snow from a park and from a roundabout in Miercurea Ciuc, central Romania, in January and February and placed it in hermetically-sealed sterile containers. They then tried to grow bacteria and mould in them.

After one day, there were five bacteria per millimeter in January, while in February the number quadrupled.

