Smallest partner approves deal on new German government

BERLIN — The smallest of the parties in Germany's prospective new government has signed off on this week's coalition deal, but bigger hurdles lie ahead.

The deal would see Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union and its Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union, continue their four-year partnership with the centre -left Social Democrats.

Senior CSU members said the party's leadership approved the agreement unanimously on Thursday.

Merkel's CDU is holding a party congress Feb. 26 to endorse the deal. It looks unlikely to hit trouble there, despite discontent over the party losing the finance and interior ministries.