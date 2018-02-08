Sudan says ambassador to Cairo to return 'very soon'

CAIRO — Sudan's foreign minister says the country's ambassador to Cairo will return to Egypt "very soon."

Ibrahim Ghandour spoke Thursday, more than a month after Sudan recalled its ambassador to Egypt for consultation, at the time signalling deteriorating relations.

Ghandour's statements were made during a news conference in Cairo with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. Both stressed strong ties between the two countries.

Earlier, the two foreign ministers met with the heads of the intelligence services of both countries.