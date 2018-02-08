Suspect in scholar kidnapping to ask judge to recuse himself

CHICAGO — Lawyers for a former physics student accused of kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China intend to ask the presiding federal judge to recuse himself in the death penalty case.

A two-page filing in central Illinois federal doesn't spell out why Brendt Christensen's attorneys think Colin Stirling Bruce should step aside. The document filed Wednesday requests he let them submit a recusal motion under seal.

Defence attorney Robert Tucker declined comment Thursday.

Prosecutors announced Jan. 19 they'll seek capital punishment, saying Christensen allegedly tortured Yingying Zhang before killing her.