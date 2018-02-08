Swatch of fabric from Hindenburg sells from more than $36K
BOSTON — A swatch of canvas recovered from the wreckage of the Hindenburg has sold for more than $36,000 at auction.
Boston-based RR Auction says the piece of red cotton canvas was picked up at the disaster site by a teenager whose father was working the dock when the German airship exploded on May 6, 1937 in New Jersey.
The auction house says a known collector of Americana, who does not want to be identified, paid $36,282 for the 6.25 by 5-inch (12.7 by 15.9
Auction officials say the piece is unique because it is not