Swatch of fabric from Hindenburg sells from more than $36K

BOSTON — A swatch of canvas recovered from the wreckage of the Hindenburg has sold for more than $36,000 at auction.

Boston-based RR Auction says the piece of red cotton canvas was picked up at the disaster site by a teenager whose father was working the dock when the German airship exploded on May 6, 1937 in New Jersey.

The auction house says a known collector of Americana, who does not want to be identified, paid $36,282 for the 6.25 by 5-inch (12.7 by 15.9 centimetre ) piece of fabric during Wednesday night's auction. The pre-auction estimate was up to $5,000.