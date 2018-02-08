The Latest: White House backs budget deal

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Congress and spending legislation (all times local):

1:08 p.m.

The White House says it supports Senate passage of a budget deal that would funnel an additional $300 billion to the Pentagon and domestic programs over the next two years.

The White House budget office says the agreement lays the groundwork for full funding of the military, a top priority for President Donald Trump.

The deal also spends more on other administration priorities, including infrastructure and the opioid drug epidemic.

Senate leaders are working to approve the measure Thursday and send it to the House for passage before the government begins to shut down at midnight.

The budget office says it would recommend to Trump that he sign the measure into law if Congress sends it to him in its current form.

____

12:33 a.m.

Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.

The bipartisan compromise would provide the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years. That additional spending worries some deficit-minded Republicans, and some Democrats are unhappy that immigration isn't part of the measure.

To that end, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi staged a record eight-hour speech arguing in favour of legislation for young immigrants in the country since childhood who face deportation.