Utah investigating allegations lawmaker hired prostitute

In this Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, photo, Republican Utah lawmaker Jon Stanard is shown on the House floor at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Stanard has unexpectedly resigned from the Legislature. House Speaker Greg Hughes announced Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, that the representative from St. George resigned Tuesday night "due to personal and family concerns." (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives is investigating whether a lawmaker who abruptly resigned used a state-issued cellphone and hotel room paid for with taxpayer money to arrange trysts with a prostitute.

House Speaker Greg Hughes declined to comment on a Thursday report in British newspaper the Daily Mail that former Republican Rep. Jon Stanard twice hired a prostitute in 2017.

House Chief of Staff Greg Hartley says he's checking legislative records to see if the chamber paid for hotel stays and the cellphone that the report alleges Stanard used.

Stanard, who stepped down Tuesday night, didn't respond to messages seeking comment Thursday.

His lawyer, Walter Bugden, declined to comment and didn't respond to a message asking if he was denying the Daily Mail report.

This story has been corrected to show that attorney Walter Bugden's name was misspelled Budgen.

